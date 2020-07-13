WWE Announces ‘Women’s Evolution Week’

WWE has announced that this week will be Women’s Evolution Week.
While it’s not exactly the rumored sequel to the 2018 all-women’s WWE Evolution pay-per-view that fans have been hoping for, the company will be rolling out content on their social media channels marking the 5-year anniversary of Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks arriving on the main roster.
From WWE.com:
Check back with WWE’s digital platforms each day this week for exciting looks back at landmark Women’s division moments in WWE, the trailblazing Superstars who paved the way and what lies ahead for the intrepid female competitors of the future.