WWE Announces WrestleMania Kickoff Details

WWE has announced details for this weekend’s WrestleMania Kickoff shows, taking place on both Saturday and Sunday starting at 6PM ET.
It is believed that 16 matches have been taped in total for the double-header, but it’s not clear if any matches will actually be taking place during one or both of the Kickoff shows.
From WWE.com:
From WWE Champion Brock Lesnar against Drew McIntyre to Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch against Shayna Baszler to “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt against John Cena to Edge against Randy Orton, get expert analysis on The Only WrestleMania Too Big for Just One Night. Don’t miss a special two-day WrestleMania Kickoff, airing this Saturday and Sunday at 6 ET/3 PT on WWE.com, WWE Network, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Twitch – delivered by Papa Johns.