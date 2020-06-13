Currently there are 7 matches confirmed for this weekend’s WWE Backlash pay-per-view, but following Friday Night Smackdown there may still be additional matches to be announced. Here’s the card as it stands right now:

WWE Championship Match

Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Bobby Lashley

WWE Universal Championship Handicap Match

Braun Strowman (c) vs. The Miz & John Morrison

Raw Women’s Championship Match

Asuka (c) vs. Nia Jax

“The Greatest Wrestling Match of All Time”

Edge vs. Randy Orton

Jeff Hardy vs. Sheamus

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match

Bayley & Sasha Banks (c) vs. The IIconics vs. Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross

United States Championship Match

Apollo Crews (c) vs. Andrade

Smackdown Tag Team Champions Big E and Kofi Kingston suffered a loss to Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura on Smackdown. While nothing is official, it would appear that the makeshift duo is next in line for a shot at The New Day.

And speaking of tag team titles, the Street Profits and the Viking Raiders have been warring in numerous sporting activities for weeks now, but they haven’t actually faced off for the gold yet.

Mr. Money in the Bank Otis reunited with Heavy Machinery partner Tucker on Smackdown for a six-man tag team victory, once again teaming with Universal Champion Braun Strowman. Prior to the match, however, it appeared that Otis had begun a new program with Baron Corbin, as the two fought backstage after the so-called “King” was caught flirting with Mandy Rose.

Whether or not any of these matches take place at WWE Backlash this Sunday, June 14 or in the coming weeks on Raw and Smackdown remains to be seen.