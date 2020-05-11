WWE Backlash PPV Confirmed To Return On June 14

During WWE’s Money In The Bank, the company confirmed the next PPV on its slate, which will see the return of the WWE Backlash PPV after two years away for the show.

WWE Backlash has been a classic PPV that has taken place countless times, with the last show happening in 2018 where AJ Styles competed against Shinsuke Nakamura and Roman Reigns battled Samoa Joe.

The show is set to take place on June 14, and the build for that event will begin tonight on WWE Raw. The PPV was originally slated to take place in Kansas City, but obviously, due to the Coronavirus pandemic, that is no longer set to happen. WWE didn’t officially announce a location for the show, but given the current situation, the chances are that it will once again be from the WWE PC.