WWE Backlash Results: Asuka vs Nia Jax | Raw Women’s Title Match

Featured below is a segment from our official WWE Backlash live coverage:

WWE RAW WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

ASUKA (c) vs NIA JAX

Asuka doesn’t waste any time early on in going for several submission to Nia Jax, but none of them works just yet. Asuka then connects with a great superkick and as Jax tries to charge into her, Asuka manages to set up the octopus submission effectively.

Jax doesn’t waste time in getting in some offense though, launching Asuka across the ring and then pulls the champion back, utilizing the ropes to add in some pressure. Asuka tries to fight back but Jax hits a big spine buster, and Asuka kicks out.

Asuka does manage to connect with the guillotine though, but Jax then just powers out and then slams Asuka down to the mat with authority. Nia then trash talks her a little too much and Asuka hits a flurry of strikes and manages to connect with the shining wizard.

Jax tries to power Asuka across the ring, but the champion leaps up and runs the ropes and leaps back to attack Jax and quickly follows up with a big hip attack. Nia proves she’s not out of things just yet though by powering up Asuka to hit a massive powerbomb, but the champion kicks out again.

Asuka looks to go to the top rope but Nia follows with a headbutt and tries to take Asuka down, yet she uses an armbar to send Nia to the floor. She then locks in the submission again, but Jax responds by launching Asuka into the barricade to break things up.

The two women then keep fighting but the referee rings the bell as neither woman makes it to the ring, meaning the match is a draw. However, Asuka’s reign as champion continues.

Result: Double Count Out (Asuka retains)