WWE Backlash Results: Bayley & Sasha Banks vs Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross vs The IIconics | Women’s Tag Team Title Match

Featured below is a segment from our official WWE Backlash live coverage:

WOMEN’S TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

BAYLEY & SASHA BANKS (c) vs THE IICONICS vs NIKKI CROSS & ALEXA BLISS

One woman from each team is allowed to be involved at one time here, and it doesn’t take long for all six women to have a standoff. Sasha Banks and Peyton Royce team up early to work on Alexa Bliss, but she is able to battle against the odds and all three women end up going for pinning attempts early on.

Then each woman knocks off an opposing tag team partner from the ring apron and this leads to another standoff as they all brawl. However, it is the former champions who dominate and both Royce and Banks end up eating huge slaps from Alexa.

Nikki Cross then looks for a bulldog to Banks, but she is taken out by a spinning heel kick from Royce as Bayley takes the opportunity to tag in. Bayley misses with an elbow in the corner as Cross then runs into a kick from Billie Kay.

Kay then looks for a suplex to Bayley but Sasha attacks Peyton which allows Bayley to reverse and hold up Kay while Sasha comes in with a huge knee to the face. However, Nikki is able to make it back in time to break up the pinning attempt.

Bayley then gets thrown back by Kay and Nikki hits a bulldog to Billie while clotheslining Bayley at the same time. Alexa then returns to the ring and drops both Royce and Bayley, and then goes on a roll attacking everyone, eventually hitting a crossbody to both her opponents.

However, Bayley puts Bliss on the apron and tags in Sasha and Peyton springs out of the ring hitting a crossbody to them as they all crash onto their tag team partners on the outside of the ring. The IIconics then hit a double team to Bayley as they do the same to Banks.

However, Nikki and Bliss stop the pinfall attempt, only for Peyton to fight out of the double team, but that is brief, as they finally connect with it. Billie Kay returns and she and Nikki Cross brawl outside of the ring. Alexa connects with Twisted Bliss to Royce, but as she goes for the pinfall, Banks returns and steals it with a roll-up to Bliss.

Winners (and still champions): Sasha Banks & Bayley