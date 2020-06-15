WWE Backlash Results: Braun Strowman vs The Miz & John Morrison | Universal Title Handicap Match

Featured below is a segment from our official WWE Backlash live coverage:

WWE UNIVERSAL CHAMPIONSHIP HANDICAP MATCH

BRAUN STROWMAN (c) vs THE MIZ/JOHN MORRISON

Straight away, The Miz tags out, but then appears from behind to distract him so he and John Morrison can attack him early on. Morrison then uses his parkour to avoid all of Braun’s attacks and Miz returns to the ring with Morrison now providing the distraction.

Morrison then returns and he catches Braun with a kick to the face, and while he avoids some of Brauns attack, he then gets dropped with a massive right hand. He manages to tag out though and Miz hangs up Braun and then hits him in the face, which just angers the champion.

Miz runs for a tag but nobody is there and Braun just kicks Miz straight back to the corner as Braun launches Miz into the corner, hitting Morrison. This leads to a tag as Braun gives chase to Miz without knowing, allowing Morrison to hit a big kick to the face.

Miz then tags in and launches himself out of the ring with a dropkick as Morrison leaps over the top rope to keep up the attack. Miz starts hitting his kicks, but eventually, Braun sends Miz into the corner. But this allows John Morrison to tag in, and the freshman keeps up the attack yet again.

Miz then returns and gets too cocky, allowing Braun to get in some offence, finally. However, he ends up charging into the corner and ends up hitting the ring post, which allows the tag team to attack again. The Miz drops from the top rope to take down Braun and they hit a fantastic double team of a Skull Crushing Finale/stomp combination.

Morrison goes for the cover, but Miz pulls him away, realising that Morrison would become the sole champion. This allows Braun to take advantage, hitting Miz with a big chokeslam and then Morrison was swatted out of the air. Braun quickly hit the Running Powerslam to retain the title.

Winner (and still champion): Braun Strowman