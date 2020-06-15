WWE Backlash Results: Drew McIntyre vs Bobby Lashley | WWE Title Match

Featured below is a segment from our official WWE Backlash live coverage:

WWE CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

DREW MCINTYRE (c) vs BOBBY LASHLEY

Straight away MVP gets up into Drew McIntyre’s face, and while the champion is distracted, Bobby Lashley locks in the Full Nelson which takes four officials to break off. Despite the ambush, Drew says he wants to fight, and without his jacket even being off, Lashley continues his attack.

Bobby beats down on Drew in the corner and then launches Drew across the ring. McIntyre finally catches Bobby with a knee strike, but Lashley immediately regains control with a huge clothesline. Drew finally hits a northern lights suplex into the bridge, but Lashley kicks out powerfully and quickly goes back on the attack.

The two men then brawl to the outside as Drew managed to launch Bobby into the plexiglass several times. However, MVP once again provided the distraction, as Lashley dropped McIntyre onto the floor (which was quite a rough-looking bump) and he followed it up by smashing Drew head-first into the ring post.

Lashley then charged towards Drew on the outside, but the champion reversed it, launching him into the barricade, following up with a suplex onto the floor. The two men finally get back into the ring and they go back and forth with big shots.

Lashley fires Drew into the corner, but he bounces out and hits a big clothesline and then a big boot as he drops with a clothesline from the top rope to get a much-needed break. Lashley hits a massive slam onto McIntyre, but somehow he kicks out straight away at one.

