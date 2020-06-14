WWE Backlash Results: Jeff Hardy & Sheamus Tear The House Down

Featured below is a segment from our official WWE Backlash live coverage:

JEFF HARDY vs SHEAMUS

Sheamus starts the match aggressively, attacking Jeff Hardy in the corner as he then just rags Jeff across the ring. However, Hardy fights back, going for the knee of Sheamus, stomping down upon it as he then just dives onto Sheamus in the corner.

However, as Jeff gets back up, Sheamus quickly fires back with a clothesline, but Jeff then sends Sheamus onto the ring apron and knocks him off with a dropkick to the knee. Hardy then keeps the attack going by running and leaping from the steel steps to attack Sheamus.

However, back in the ring, Sheamus makes Jeff pay with an attack to his knee by dropping his leg onto the ring post. The Celtic Warrior then manhandles Jeff and just dumps him onto the mat as Sheamus then drops a knee on him from the second rope.

Sheamus drops Hardy several times with an Irish Curse backbreaker and he then catches Jeff with a massive knee strike to the head. Jeff fights back though, launching Sheamus into the turnbuckles by using the Celtic Warrior’s momentum, and he follows it by dropping Sheamus onto his back.

However, his momentum is short-lived as Sheamus just responds with a massive clothesline. But he goes high risk and it doesn’t pay off as Jeff moves and Sheamus hurts his knee, allowing Hardy to connect with Whisper in the Wind.

Jeff looks for Twist Of Fate but Sheamus responds with a roll-up. Jeff kicks out and then hits a mule kick and as Sheamus goes for another clothesline, Hardy once again reverses with a slingblade. Jeff attempts to go for the Swanton Bomb but Sheamus meets him at the top.

The two men battle and Jeff gets the best of it, but before he can hit the move, Sheamus knocks Jeff off again and then hits White Noise. Sheamus keeps up the attack with the Cloverleaf submission, but Hardy manages to make the ropes.

Sheamus then continues his aggressive attack with the 10 beats and Sheamus then looks for White Noise again, but Hardy hangs onto the ropes and then drives Sheamus into the post. Hardy connects with Twist of Fate and then hits the Swanton Bomb, but Sheamus somehow gets his foot on the ropes!

Sheamus spills to the outside and Jeff follows him, running on the barricade to dive onto Sheamus, but the Celtic Warrior responds with a massive Brogue Kick! Back in the ring, Sheamus hits yet another Brogue Kick and wins what was a really impressive and physical match.

Winner: Sheamus