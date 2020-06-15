Edge & Randy Orton Channel Their Greatest Rivals In 45-Minute Classic

Two generational greats had their work cut out for them tonight at WWE Backlash, as Edge and Randy Orton ran back their WrestleMania 36 Last Man Standing match in what the company promoted incessantly as “The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever”.
In an absolute war of attrition that spanned nearly 45 minutes, the long-time rivals and former tag team partners took each other to the limit and beyond in one of the most unique main event bouts in WWE history.
While the usual collection of developmental talents were present for the match – which was actually taped last weekend prior to NXT Takeover: In Your House – WWE also piped in artificial crowd noise and utilized several new camera angles throughout.
Beyond simply beating each other to the point of physical exhaustion, Edge and Orton also paid tribute to some of their greatest career rivals, including a Pedigree and the Angle Slam from “The Viper”, and an Unprettier and even the Rock Bottom from the “Rated-R Superstar”.
Ultimately, Orton was able to withstand all of that, multiple devastating spears, and a classic Edge-o-Matic to deliver his own patented RKO. When all else failed, he was forced to bring back an old move that has only been used in rare occurrences, and is infamous for putting down his opponents for good – THE PUNT!
Featured below is a segment from our official WWE Backlash live coverage:
THE GREATEST WRESTLING MATCH EVER
RANDY ORTON vs EDGE
The match has ‘enhanced audio’ and ‘unique camera angles’ which includes Howard Finkel’s voice being used and Charles Robinson giving a proper match introduction between them. The two men then lock up and Randy Orton outpowers the Rated-R Superstar, smashing him down to the mat.
Orton then hits a big shoulder tackle, but Edge picks up the pace with two big hip tosses but as he goes for a third, the Viper pulls away. Orton continues to taunt Edge by being just one step ahead of him, avoiding every attack that Edge attempts.
Edge then gives the Viper a taste of his own medicine though, baiting Orton in the corner, rolling outside the ring as Orton follows and eats a big boot to the face. Back in the ring, Edge tries to keep Randy Orton grounded on the mat, and when he tries to swap tactics by going to the top rope, the Viper cuts him off.
Orton joins him at the top and he thinks about a superplex to the outside, but Edge uses a headbutt to fight im off and he then leaps from the second rope, smashing Orton as he falls to the floor. Orton gets up and has busted open his head and Edge continues the attack on the arm, slamming it onto the ring apron.
Edge keeps up the attack with a side Russian leg sweep and he then brings in the crossface, but Orton manages to get his foot on the ropes. Orton quickly goes for an RKO, but Edge avoids it and he tries to lock in the same submission that helped him win at WrestleMania.
The two men then brawl on the outside as Orton snaps and starts launching Edge around into the plexiglass and the barricade several times. Orton then slams Edge’s neck onto the steel stairs several times to keep inflicting damage.
The two men than brawl until Orton sends Edge into the turnbuckles and he bounces back to him as Orton takes a page out of Eddie Guerrero’s book and looks for the three amigos. However, Edge stops it at two and he then hits the trio.
They then just go back and forth with big chops which Edge ends up coming out of best, but then the Viper pops out with a dropkick, sending Edge out of the ring. As he tries to get back in, they scale to the top turnbuckle once again and he connects with the superplex!
They then try to pick up the pace and both hit the ropes, but they have the exact same plan and they collide in mid-air as they attempt a crossbody. Orton then aims for a splash but Edge avoids it and spins around the ropes, connecting with a big boot.