Edge & Randy Orton Channel Their Greatest Rivals In 45-Minute Classic

Two generational greats had their work cut out for them tonight at WWE Backlash, as Edge and Randy Orton ran back their WrestleMania 36 Last Man Standing match in what the company promoted incessantly as “The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever”.

In an absolute war of attrition that spanned nearly 45 minutes, the long-time rivals and former tag team partners took each other to the limit and beyond in one of the most unique main event bouts in WWE history.

While the usual collection of developmental talents were present for the match – which was actually taped last weekend prior to NXT Takeover: In Your House – WWE also piped in artificial crowd noise and utilized several new camera angles throughout.

Beyond simply beating each other to the point of physical exhaustion, Edge and Orton also paid tribute to some of their greatest career rivals, including a Pedigree and the Angle Slam from “The Viper”, and an Unprettier and even the Rock Bottom from the “Rated-R Superstar”.

Ultimately, Orton was able to withstand all of that, multiple devastating spears, and a classic Edge-o-Matic to deliver his own patented RKO. When all else failed, he was forced to bring back an old move that has only been used in rare occurrences, and is infamous for putting down his opponents for good – THE PUNT!

Featured below is a segment from our official WWE Backlash live coverage: