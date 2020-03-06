WWE Backstage 3/3 Draws 56,000 Viewers Following Jeff Hardy’s Return

The latest episode of WWE Backstage has drawn in 56,000 viewers after Jeff Hardy made his return to the company for the first time since injury.

There had been initial reports by ShowBuzzDaily, that the episode only drew 18,000 viewers, which would have been a worrying sign for the show. However, that isn’t the case according to PWInsider, as they have reported that ShowBuzzDaily reported the 2 a.m ET replay number, not the initial show, which was actually 56,000 viewers.

However, this is still down from last week, which drew 86,000 with the highest 2020 number being 169,000 viewers, which took place on the February 11 episode.