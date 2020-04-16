WWE Backstage 4/14 Featuring Edge Draws 161,000 Viewers

The Rated-R Superstar, Edge was a guest on WWE Backstage this week, helping the show reach over 160,000 viewers on average.

According to ShowBuzz Daily, the episode of WWE Backstage drew 161,000 viewers and a 0.05 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic.

This is good news for WWE as both of those numbers were up from last week. The show drew 140,000 viewers last week and had a 0.04 rating in the same demographic.

Of course, this episode didn’t just feature Edge as it also saw the return of CM Punk, which no doubt had a positive impact on the ratings.

Prior to this weeks WWE Backstage three episodes of the popular WWE Ruthless Aggression documentary were shown, which all did well in views.