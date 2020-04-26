WWE Backstage 4/21 Averages 116,000 Viewers

The viewership figures are in for the latest episode of WWE Backstage, which featured Beth Phoenix and Natalya as guests with another online edition.

The show was an all women’s edition that also featured Renee Young, Paige, and Embero Moon while Maria Menounos also appeared on the show.

According to Showbuzz Daily, the show averaged 116,000 viewers this week and didn’t register into the top 150 in the 18-49 demographic. The number on average did see a drop from last week, which had previously gained 161,000 viewers.