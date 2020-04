It’s good news for WWE Backstage this week, as the show has risen in viewership from the previous week as the group broke down WWE WrestleMania 36.

Once again the show took place from remote locations due to Coronavirus, and according to Showbuzz Daily, the April 7 episode of WWE Backstage averaged 140,000 viewers and drew a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

This is a rise from the previous week as the show gained 134,000 viewers and a 0.04 rating in the previously mentioned demographic.