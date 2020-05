It’s bad news for the WWE Backstage viewership figures as the show continues to struggle during the Coronavirus pandemic.

PWInsider has reported that this week’s episode of the show drew just 75,000 viewers, which is the lowest viewership the show has had since March 10.

The crew for the show continue to work incredibly hard to make sure there is content for fans, and this week saw both Rey Mysterio and Aleister Black as guests ahead of WWE’s Money In The Bank this Sunday.