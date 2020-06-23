WWE Backstage Reportedly No Longer Set To Be Produced Weekly

Unfortunately, it has been reported this week that WWE Backstage is no longer set to be produced on a weekly basis, with FS1 cutting back.

John Ourand of Sports Business Journal reports that Fox Sports 1 is going to be scaling back its wrestling content and WWE Backstage is part of that. The show will now only be produced around major events and PPV matches, although WWE SmackDown will not be affected by any of these issues.

FS1 is scaling back production on its boxing and WWE shoulder programming. "WWE Backstage will not longer be produced weekly. It is eliminating "Inside PBC." Double digit job losses as a result. SBJ Media will have the full story tonight. — John Ourand (@Ourand_SBJ) June 22, 2020

Mike Johnson of PWInsider reports there will not be a new episode this week. The show first premiered on November 5, 2019, and is hosted by Renee Young as well as a rotating panel which features Booker T, Christian, Paige, and Mark Henry.

The show also opened the door for CM Punk to make a return to the wrestling world, as he appears on a monthly basis as a special analyst, which has always proven to be popular.

WWE Backstage has continued, even though the pandemic with the staff working hard, utilising the Zoom format to keep providing content for fans.