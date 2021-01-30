‘WWE Backstage’ Return To Feature Exclusive Match With Big Royal Rumble Implications

1 WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Match Mike Killam: I’ve got nothing against Carmella but I’ll be honest, I’m not the biggest fan of her and Sasha Banks working together. It’s largely the fault of whoever writes their promos, but there’s a lack of chemistry between them. I was okay with their TLC battle being a one-and-done, but that’s rarely how WWE does things these days — so here we are.

Banks should win. She’s on a different level as a champion, as a character, and as a star right now. I could very easily see WWE throwing the belt to Carmella because that’s one of the few ways they know how to get heat. It’s the wrong move. Carmella is good. Banks is the reason you order WrestleMania. dougEwrestling: There is no way that Sasha doesn’t win this match. For the first time she’s had an interesting and convincing title run, and nothing that she has done with Carmella has been interesting. They tried, but it’s time to move on. Now the question is who is next for the Boss at Mania? Matthew Wilkinson: Out of all the matches on the WWE Royal Rumble card, this feels like the easiest one to predict. While Carmella’s latest character is entertaining, taking the title away from Sasha Banks at any point before WWE WrestleMania 37 would be ridiculous. The Legit Boss will take this one, in what will likely be a very entertaining match. Colby Applegate: There’s no doubt Sasha Banks should retain here. I’m curious to see if they’ll be able to top their fun match from TLC. The extension of this feud has been lacking, but Banks competing against Reginald was a fun stepping stone. I’d hate to see Carmella get lost in the shuffle going into WrestleMania, so here’s hoping she stays relevant after another loss to The Boss.

2 WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match Mike Killam: Is there an option where neither team wins and the belts go to NXT where they actually have a chance at maybe sustaining a women’s tag team division? Probably not. Baszler and Jax were better with the belts because, despite being thrown together, at least they established themselves as a team and are presented as villains that fans actually enjoy booing. I’m also okay with them being split up, but knowing WWE they’ll both be in worse tag teams within a month anyways (remind me, why did we split up the IIconics again?). I’ll take the challengers to win. dougEwrestling: Can we have neither win and have a tournament for new champs? Having the titles on Charlotte and Asuka has made Asuka’s title reign even more irrelevant and I just do not want to see Nia and Shayna as champs. Shayna needs to be a dominant singles star and Asuka needs to actually be Raw Women’s champ. For the sake of the swerve and what seems to be their inevitable match though, I’m picking for Asuka and Charlotte to break up, lose their titles, and set up their match at Mania. Matthew Wilkinson: The women’s tag team division has been a mess for a while now, and WWE would be smart to transition these titles over to NXT with whoever wins the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. But before that point we have this rematch, between two teams of singles stars with the Raw Women’s Championship stuck in the midst of it. Heading into ‘Mania, it would be better to have the Women’s Title free of tag team storylines, so Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler should win here. Colby Applegate: Remember when automatic rematches were a thing of the past? All jokes aside, the Raw women’s division needs some serious sorting out. At first it was, “they need more star power,” but Charlotte is back. We have a new set of Tag Team Champions, however they’ve been involved in their own storylines that haven’t involved Baszler and Jax. I’m still not sure what the end game is, but I say let’s give up the act already. Jax and Baszler will regain the titles, setting up another eventual feud between Charlotte and Asuka.

3 WWE Championship Match Mike Killam: McIntyre. That’s all your getting. WWE didn’t put any effort into this match, why should I? dougEwrestling: I have a sick feeling in my stomach about this. I can’t bring myself to pick Goldberg because I refuse to believe WWE is so stupid to put the title on him. Please let Drew win. Matthew Wilkinson: Expect a very short match full of Claymore’s and Spears. This isn’t going to be a classic by any stretch, and the lack of build-up to this hasn’t really built much excitement. WWE loves throwing a title on Goldberg at this time of year, but not this time. Drew slays another WWE legend to keep cementing his legacy. Colby Applegate: Goldberg says he has two contracted matches per year, and it seems one of those is being wasted on a “dream” match no one asked for. Goldberg doesn’t need the one World Title that has alluded him, and a loss to McIntyre would help solidify McIntyre’s year-long hot streak. Here’s hoping both men stay safe en route to a Claymore for the three-count.

4 Last Man Standing for the WWE Universal Title Mike Killam: I know I’ve been… shall we say, a bit negative so far in my analysis for this Sunday’s pay-per-view. This, however, is a match I’m greatly looking forward to. I’m taking Reigns to win because betting against him right now just feels like a sure-fire way to lose money. Kevin Owens losing again does present a possible issue, but I’m also okay with Reigns finally pinning him clean in the middle of the ring. No more shenanigans — just let your champion win. KO likely isn’t the guy to take the belt off Roman. I don’t know who is. I think maybe it’s okay to not know. It’s okay for WWE to not know. Let it ride… dougEwrestling: This is actually a feud that I’m up to date and interested in on the main roster, and that speaks to the level of talent from both stars. I’m giving the nod to Roman though, as his level of work is the highest of anyone in the WWE and he is one of the best things going in wrestling today. When someone beats him, it has to mean a lot. Matthew Wilkinson: This is going to be a fantastic match, with both men firing on all cylinders right now. WWE’s in a tough spot here, because Kevin Owens has been back at his best lately, and he deserves a run with the title, yet Roman Reigns is operating on another level right now. I expect Roman to edge through this one, in what will be a very hard-fought match. Colby Applegate: I feel like I’m one of the few who actually would’ve preferred Adam Pearce getting a crack at the title rather than seeing Kevin Owens lose yet again. Don’t get me wrong, I’m all for seeing Owens in a title match. But Roman Reigns is all but certain to carry the Universal Title into WrestleMania. He’s having the best run of his career, which is unfortunate for someone like KO who could use another run at the top. If their Royal Rumble 2017 No DQ match was any indiction, this rematch will go down as a hard-hitting scrap. However, this time, I expect a different result. The Head of the Table will stand tall with or without help.

5 Women’s Royal Rumble Match Mike Killam: This one is wide open. I’m backing Bianca Belair because I think it’s her time, but if not here than I really have no concrete options for you. Lacey Evans will likely eliminate Charlotte, or Charlotte will win and take down Lacey as a warmup for WrestleMania over the next two months. Rhea Ripley is a good option. Io Shirai is a good option. Bayley is always on the radar. This should be a good one, and as long as they avoid going to the well with someone I’m already sick of, there aren’t that many “wrong” answers. dougEwrestling: My initial pick is Bianca Belair, but it seems like that’s the popular pick here. So what the hell, I’ll go with the surprise pick and put a debuting Rhea Ripley at the top, cementing herself atop the women’s division where she belongs. Matthew Wilkinson: Bianca Belair feels like the clear favorite heading into this match, but I personally believe this is the time and the place to introduce Rhea Ripley as main roster star. Ripley has done everything there is to do in NXT, and bringing her in by winning the Rumble would certainly be a big way to do it. Colby Applegate: The Royal Rumble is a great way to put over a rising star destined for a WrestleMania spotlight. And who is worthy of that spot this year? Bianca Belair. The EST of WWE was a show-stealer in last year’s Rumble, and now she’s one of the few stars who actually has momentum to capitalize on. How fitting would it be if Belair tossed out Bayley to win the whole thing? And what’s not to love about Belair vs. Sasha Banks on the biggest stage? This is a move a majority of the fanbase will support.