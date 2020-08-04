WWE Begins New Angle As Masked Men Vandalize Raw Power Generator

WWE kicked off a new angle this evening on Monday Night Raw, as five masked individuals wearing all black set fire to the generator powering the Performance Center.

On Monday afternoon WWE advertised that a new faction would be arriving on Raw, and while no further details were given about their identities, it was said that the group would be looking to “cause chaos and shake up the organization’s structure”.

Throughout the first half of the broadcast, Raw was riddled with staged “technical difficulties”, as microphones constantly cut out mid-promo and the lights flickered throughout matches.

Finally, footage was shown explaining the power problems, which is when we found out the five unknown vandals had thrown makeshift molotov cocktails at the building’s generator.

And… that’s all we know. The rest of Raw continued for more than an hour without any significant mention of the group, and no more “chaos” took place. I mean, outside of the underground fight club started by Shane McMahon, but so far as we know that’s unrelated chaos.

The real question is, how could WWE have possibly written an entire article hyping up the arrival of a new faction multiple hours before a group set a power generator on fire? Did they write a manifesto?

The article also specifically says the faction is made up of WWE Superstars. So either the editor who manages their website and social and makes those kinds of decisions is in on the take from this new gang, or someone is going to have to explain the logic of this whole thing to us one more time…