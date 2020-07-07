Both Nikki and Brie Bella are just a few weeks away from giving birth, and to celebrate the retired WWE wrestlers and reality television stars took part in a stunning nude photo shoot.
The Bella Twins announced their pregnancies on the same day, back in January. This will be Nikki’s first child with fiance Artem Chigvintsev, and Brie’s second child with her husband, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan.
Nikki wrote on Instagram:
“Pregnancy has been an incredible journey so far, even through some of the toughest times we have faced in this world so far and through some of the most beautiful life changing times as well. I have embraced the changes of the human body, even though that can be tough at times. I have embraced the feeling of being uncomfortable knowing I am growing a life that will be one of my own. I have already felt the lioness in me come out even more knowing that I am ready to protect, teach, love and guide. And to go through all of this with my twin sister? Goodness I would say I am one lucky woman that God knew my timing of becoming a mom was divine. Can’t wait to meet you little boy in 4 weeks.”
