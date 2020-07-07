Both Nikki and Brie Bella are just a few weeks away from giving birth, and to celebrate the retired WWE wrestlers and reality television stars took part in a stunning nude photo shoot.

The Bella Twins announced their pregnancies on the same day, back in January. This will be Nikki’s first child with fiance Artem Chigvintsev, and Brie’s second child with her husband, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan.

Nikki wrote on Instagram: