WWE Blacks Out Social Media, Releases Statement Condemning Racial Injustice

WWE released the following statement on social media this afternoon:

“WWE supports an inclusive society and condemns racial injustice. We stand beside our Black performers, employees and fans around the world, and encourage everyone to use their voice to speak out against racism. We offer our since condolences to the family of George Floyd and the families of countless others who have lost their lives due to senseless violence.”

WWE also blacked out their social media throughout the day, and at the time of this article being published, has not released a post since 5AM on Tuesday morning.

IMPACT Wrestling also released their own tribute.