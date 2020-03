WWE has officially cancelled this Saturday’s live event at the Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario as well as Sunday’s live event at the Covelli Center in Youngstown, Ohio.

This move was expected after Friday Night Smackdown was moved to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, with fans barred from attending. Next week’s episode of Monday Night Raw is certainly in question, and await a final decision on the status of WrestleMania 36 in Tampa.