WWE Champion Drew McIntyre Has Found His Next Challenger

It would appear that the “Monday Night Messiah” is next in line for Drew McIntyre’s WWE Championship.

Seth Rollins waited until the closing seconds of Monday Night Raw this evening to sneak into the ring and deliver a series of Curb Stomps to the blindsided champion. McIntyre had just won a competitive match against U.S. Champion Andrade, and successfully fended off a 3-on-1 attack from Zelina Vega’s new crew.

Rollins appeared backstage through the Raw broadcast, dropping brief and cryptic lines about the “unbelievers” and being “crucified” in his WrestleMania 36 match against Kevin Owens.

It’s possible this is heading to a championship match at the upcoming WWE Money in the Bank pay-per-view. It will actually be McIntyre’s second official defense, after putting down the Big Show in a “dark” segment from after WrestleMania went off the air.