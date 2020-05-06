WWE Champion Drew McIntyre Interviews Chris Hemsworth About ‘Extraction’

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre has been the subject of hundreds of interviews throughout his wrestling career, but for the first time the Scottish juggernaut is the one asking the questions.

In the video above, McIntyre sits down with the god of thunder himself, Chris Hemsworth, to discuss his new action thriller Extraction, available now on Netflix. They also talk about Hemsworth’s fitness app, underwater workouts, and more!

Extraction was directed by Sam Hargrave, making his feature film debut after working as stunt coordinator for many of the Russo brothers’ projects including Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, and Captain America: Winter Soldier. Anthony and Joe Russo also wrote the screenplay for this film.