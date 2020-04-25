WWE Championship Contract Signing Advertised For Monday Night Raw

This week’s episode of Monday Night Raw will feature a contract signing between WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and challenger Seth Rollins, ahead of their upcoming title match at Money in the Bank.

McIntyre won the championship from Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36, and immediately defended the belt against Big Show, in a pre-recorded segment that aired the following night on Raw. In recent weeks he has been the target of Rollins and Murphy, knocked out by multiple Curb Stomps.

WWE Money in the Bank airs live on Sunday, May 10th on the WWE Network. As noted, the actual Money in the Bank ladder matches will take place at company headquarters in Stamford, CT, but it’s unknown where the rest of the card will be broadcast from.