WWE Championship Match Set For 3/1 Monday Night Raw
The Miz has a mighty challenge ahead of him on next Monday’s Raw as he will defend the WWE Championship against Bobby Lashley.
Lashley confronted Miz at the start of this week’s Raw, coming to “collect” on what was owed from attacking Drew McIntyre at Elimination Chamber. Miz stalled on a solution for an hour, which happened to buy time for Braun Strowman to appear.
Shane McMahon interjected to book Lashley vs. Strowman in the main event. If Strowman won, he would be added to the WWE Title match. However, that would not be the case as Lashley pinned the former Universal Champion.
Bobby Lashley ended Raw by continuing to damage Strowman’s leg before spearing The Miz.
A DOMINANT victory by @fightbobby and a massive SPEAR for #WWEChampion @mikethemiz!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/ZsL04N1dEL
— WWE (@WWE) February 23, 2021
It’s worth noting that Drew McIntyre did not appear on Raw at all following his loss on Sunday. It’ll be interesting to see how Lashley vs. Miz is booked heading into Fastlane and then WrestleMania 37.
We’ll have complete coverage of next week’s Raw right here at ProWrestling.com.
Rhea Ripley Coming Soon To Monday Night Raw
Monday Night Raw will soon know who The Nightmare is.
A “coming soon” vignette aired for Rhea Ripley during the post-Elimination Chamber Raw, however a date was not given for her debut.
COMING SOON to #WWERaw
Former #WWENXT Women's Champion @RheaRipley_WWE pic.twitter.com/VVJFQ8942j
— WWE (@WWE) February 23, 2021
Ripley finished her NXT run in January in a Last Woman Standing loss to Raquel Gonzalez. She then went on to have an impressive outing in the 2021 women’s Royal Rumble match, making it to the final two with Bianca Belair.
Rhea Ripley was the first NXT UK Women’s Champion and became the first to defend the NXT Women’s Championship at WrestleMania last year. She’s a two-time WarGames competitor and is ready for a spot in the Raw women’s division.
Fans are already clamoring for Ripley to challenge for the Raw Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 37. It remains to be seen what the plans are for her on the red brand.
WWE Raw Results: Bobby Lashley vs Braun Strowman, The Miz’s Reign Begins
Welcome to ProWrestling.com’s live coverage of WWE Monday Night Raw. We’re likely in for a very interesting show tonight at The Miz begins his reign as WWE Champion, 24 hours after cashing in Money in the Bank on an exhausted and beaten down Drew McIntyre. The road to WrestleMania continues tonight at 8:00 PM ET!
WWE Raw Results
February 22, 2021
MizTV: Champions Edition
John Morrison welcomes us to Monday Night Raw and introduces us to the brand new WWE Champion… The Miz!
The Miz welcomes us to the champion’s edition of Miz TV. He says that 16 years ago he started his journey in WWE and nobody believed in him. But here he is in 2021 and he’s outlasted all your Dave Bautistas and John Cenas who have gone on to do buddy cop movies and dumb commercials. He brags about holding every single title on Raw multiple times over. “I didn’t ask for your respect, I demanded it!”
Bobby Lashley and MVP (on a crutch) interrupt the new champion and make their way to the ring. MVP congratulates Miz on behalf of the Hurt Business, but says he omitted the part where Lashley destroyed Drew McIntyre and allowed him to cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase.
Miz admits that happened but has more celebrating to do with JoMo and tells them to get lost. MVP reveals they had a plan at Elimination Chamber — they took out McIntyre, and Lashley would be first in line for the WWE Championship. Unfortunately Miz has no time in his busy schedule to defend right now because he has a new season of Miz & Mrs to get out.
Lashley grabs him by the tie and tells the champ he has one hour to produce a decision, or he’s going to play a fun game with The Miz called “How Bobby Lashley Sent Me To The Emergency Room”. He said one way or another he’s going to beat the life out of Miz and take the title, and he has one hour to decide how this is going to go down.
Backstage
Matt Riddle and the Lucha House Party are hanging out backstage talking about how the former won the United States Championship last night. Riddle is going to name the eagle on his title Travis because he once had a friend named Travis that was a total metalhead. Cool. They remind him that he’s got a match with Morrison on the other side of the ThunderDome, and Riddle takes off on a scooter.
Riddle vs. John Morrison
Morrison takes the champion to the mat early and tries for a running Shooting Star, but Riddle traps the arm and rolls into a heel hook. Morrison escapes and tries to trade punches and forearms with him, but Riddle easily blocks and ducks around his blows. Morrison instead uses headscissors and a thumb to the eye in order to catch him in a modified Dragon Sleeper. He hurls him over the ropes and follows to the floor with a springboard twisting crossbody. They trade kicks on the apron until Riddle catches one and hits a Fisherman’s suplex on the edge of the ring!
Back from break as JoMo sends the champion back to the outside. Riddle catches him with a running PK from the apron into the Floating Bro. Back in the ring he starts throwing heavy forearms, but Morrison leaps up to meet him on the top rope — SPANISH FLY! Morrison goes for the Moonlight Drive, but Riddle into the GTS. Morrison wobbles but fires right back at him with a superkick. Both men down. Morrison climbs the ropes thinking Starship Pain. Riddle stops him and connects with the Bro Derrick!
Winner: Riddle
WWE NXT Coming To SportsNet 360 & SN Now In Canada
Big news for our readers in Canada! WWE and Sportsnet have reached a new agreement to begin broadcasting episodes of WWE NXT live on Sportsnet 360 and SN NOW, the current home of Monday Night Raw and Friday Night Smackdown. That starts this Wednesday night at 8:00 PM ET.
BIG WRESTLING NEWS from the guy @EdgeRatedR speared with words last week: NXT is now airing live on @Sportsnet 360 and SN Now every Wednesday at 8pm ET! pic.twitter.com/OuPHI3UsRW
— Steve “Dangle” Glynn (@Steve_Dangle) February 22, 2021
