WWE Championship Match Set For Money In The Bank, Updated Card

WWE has officially confirmed that Drew McIntyre will defend his WWE Championship against Seth Rollins on Sunday, May 10th at the company’s annual Money in the Bank pay-per-view.

For the first time ever, this year’s ladder matches will see Superstars from Monday Night Raw and Friday Night Smackdown fight from the ground floor of WWE headquarters in Stamford, CT all the way to the roof of the building.

The coveted briefcases will be suspended from a structure on the roof, in what they are calling the “Climb the Corporate Ladder” match. It’s unclear whether or not the rest of the matches on the card will take place at the WWE Performance Center, or if they will also take place in Stamford.