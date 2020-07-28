WWE Championship Match Set For WWE Summerslam

WWE has wasted no time in setting what looks to be the main event of WWE SummerSlam this year, with the WWE Championship match now being set.

WWE Raw kicked off with Randy Orton naming his next victim and he made it clear that Drew McIntyre is the man that he wants to face because he believes he is missing being WWE Champion.

Orton challenged McIntyre to a WWE Championship match at WWE SummerSlam and McIntyre didn’t waste any time in accepting the challenge later on in the night, making the match official.

However, it was the Legend Killer who drew first blood at the end of the night, dropping McIntyre with an RKO.

This is the second match that WWE has officially made for WWE SummerSlam as Angel Garza and Andrade secure a WWE Raw Tag Team Championship match at the show by defeating The Viking Raiders and Ricochet & Cedric Alexander.