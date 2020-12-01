WWE
WWE Championship Match Set For WWE TLC
Following WWE Raw this week, Drew McIntyre now knows who he will be defending his WWE Championship against at WWE TLC.
This week saw the Sudden Death number one contender’s triple threat match take place as Riddle battled against Keith Lee and AJ Styles to earn a title shot against Drew McIntyre.
After a back and forth match, it ended up with AJ Styles coming out on top, pinning Riddle following a Phenomenal Forearm, setting up the first official match for WWE TLC.
It is currently unknown whether or not AJ and Drew will compete in a stipulation match, but they will be going one-on-one at the PPV for the WWE Championship.
A 𝑷𝒉𝒆𝒏𝒐𝒎𝒆𝒏𝒂𝒍 outcome!@AJStylesOrg is going to face @DMcIntyreWWE for the #WWETitle at #WWETLC! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/dIIgtOhOIR
— WWE (@WWE) December 1, 2020
WWE NXT Defeats AEW Dynamite In The Ratings War For 11/25 Episodes
WWE NXT managed to outdraw AEW Dynamite for the most recent set of episodes on 11/25, but only by a very small margin.
According to ShowBuzz Daily, the latest episode of AEW Dynamite averaged in at 710,000 viewers, meanwhile, WWE NXT just edged it by drawing 712,000.
For AEW, this was a big drop as the previous week saw the company bring in 850,000 viewers, and this particular episode was the least-watched two-hour episode since June 10 when the company brought in 677,000 viewers.
However, for the black and gold brand of WWE, this was up from the November 11 numbers, as that show drew 638,000 viewers, with this being the most viewed episode of WWE NXT since the Halloween Havoc show. That, incidentally, was also the last time WWE NXT outdrew Dynamite.
However, despite AEW losing out overall in the ratings, AEW did beat WWE in the 18-49 demographic, as well as every other demographic apart from the 50+ demographic, which WWE NXT won.
Reckoning Makes Her In-Ring Debut On WWE Raw
After months of appearing on the main roster alongside RETRIBUTION, this week the opportunity finally came for Reckoning to wrestle.
However, it wasn’t a brilliant in-ring debut for Reckoning, who is better known to fans as Mia Yim. She competed in singles action against Dana Brooke, who was out for revenge following Reckoning’s actions costing her a spot in the WWE Raw Survivor Series team.
After slapping Mustafa Ali earlier in the night, Brooke earned her match with Reckoning, and it would be Dana who came out on top with the victory via a schoolboy. This led to Ali yelling at her in the middle of the ring after the match following her defeat.
.@DanaBrookeWWE picks up the win over @ReckoningRTRBTN! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/oZqqdvF26K
— WWE (@WWE) December 1, 2020
However, it wasn’t all bad for the group as earlier in the night Slapjack was able to defeat Ricochet.
Symphony Of Destruction Match, Opener Announced For WWE Raw Tonight
WWE has announced several new segments for tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw, including the return of one of its more unique gimmick matches – the Symphony of Destruction.
The first time we saw this concept play out on television, Elias and the “Monster Among Men” Braun Strowman bludgeoned each other with all kinds of musical instruments, from guitars to drum kits, to an actual piano. This time around it will be Elias going one-on-one with the “Charismatic Enigma” Jeff Hardy.
WWE has also announced that Randy Orton will kick off tonight’s show as the special guest for an all new edition of A Moment Of Bliss. Orton has been on a collision course with The Fiend for several weeks, so this is likely to set up a match between the two at WWE TLC.
Join us for live coverage of Monday Night Raw tonight at 8:00 PM ET. Tonight’s show will also feature a triple threat match between AJ Styles, Keith Lee and Riddle to determine the next contender to the WWE Championship, and a sit-down interview with said champion, Drew McIntyre.
