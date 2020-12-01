WWE Championship Match Set For WWE TLC

Following WWE Raw this week, Drew McIntyre now knows who he will be defending his WWE Championship against at WWE TLC.

This week saw the Sudden Death number one contender’s triple threat match take place as Riddle battled against Keith Lee and AJ Styles to earn a title shot against Drew McIntyre.

After a back and forth match, it ended up with AJ Styles coming out on top, pinning Riddle following a Phenomenal Forearm, setting up the first official match for WWE TLC.

It is currently unknown whether or not AJ and Drew will compete in a stipulation match, but they will be going one-on-one at the PPV for the WWE Championship.