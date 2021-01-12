WWE Championship Match Still Scheduled For Royal Rumble

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre has officially accepted Goldberg’s challenge for a title match at Royal Rumble.

McIntyre is currently quarantined due to a positive COVID-19 test, leaving some doubt as to whether the match would still go on. The Scotsman noted on this week’s Raw that he has yet to exhibit symptoms.

WWE is proceeding with their plans, though the card is always subject to change.

As noted, Goldberg returned to WWE TV last week during Raw Legends Night to confront the WWE Champion. This will be Goldberg’s first match since WrestleMania 36 when he lost the Universal Championship to Braun Strowman.

As Drew mentioned in his promo above, Goldberg has yet to hold WWE’s most prestigious prize.

The Royal Rumble pay-per-view will emanate from Tampa Bay on January 31. Below is the current card.

30-Man Royal Rumble Match

Daniel Bryan, Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles, Randy Orton & Otis confirmed

30-Woman Royal Rumble Match

Nia Jax, Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair & Bayley confirmed

WWE Championship

Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Goldberg

WWE Universal Championship

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Adam Pearce