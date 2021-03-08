WWE Championship Rematch Announced For Tonight’s Raw

WWE has announced The Miz will receive his WWE Championship rematch against Bobby Lashley on tonight’s new episode of Monday Night Raw.

Lashley beat Miz to win the title in a Lumberjack match in the main event of last week’s show. This was after Miz dodged Lashley twice throughout the episode to set up the Lumberjack stipulation.

Before the rematch takes place though, Bobby Lashley and The Hurt Business will have an “all mighty” championship celebration. This is Lashley’s first WWE Title reign, and he is the third black WWE Champion in history.

We also know Braun Strowman will demand an apology from Shane McMahon tonight.

No other matches have been announced for Raw as of this writing, but we can expect more build to Fastlane for March 21.

Join us for live coverage beginning at 8 p.m. ET right here at ProWrestling.com.