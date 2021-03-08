WWE
WWE Championship Rematch Announced For Tonight’s Raw
WWE has announced The Miz will receive his WWE Championship rematch against Bobby Lashley on tonight’s new episode of Monday Night Raw.
Lashley beat Miz to win the title in a Lumberjack match in the main event of last week’s show. This was after Miz dodged Lashley twice throughout the episode to set up the Lumberjack stipulation.
Before the rematch takes place though, Bobby Lashley and The Hurt Business will have an “all mighty” championship celebration. This is Lashley’s first WWE Title reign, and he is the third black WWE Champion in history.
.@mikethemiz will challenge @fightbobby in a #WWETitle Rematch TONIGHT on #WWERaw!
📺 8/7c @USA_Network https://t.co/YqJe4zjC56
— WWE (@WWE) March 8, 2021
We also know Braun Strowman will demand an apology from Shane McMahon tonight.
No other matches have been announced for Raw as of this writing, but we can expect more build to Fastlane for March 21.
Join us for live coverage beginning at 8 p.m. ET right here at ProWrestling.com.
WWE
WWE Raw Preview (3/8): The Hurt Business Championship Celebration, WWE Fastlane Build
Tonight’s WWE Raw will see the build towards WWE Fastlane continue with the fallout from Bobby Lashley’s title victory being felt. But what can fans expect from the show?
– The Hurt Business Championship Celebration
Last week saw Bobby Lashley become the WWE Champion for the first time in history, which now means that The Hurt Business hold that and the WWE Raw Tag Team Championships. On tonight’s WWE Raw, the group will be celebrating their domination with a championship celebration.
– Braun Strowman demands an apology
Braun Strowman’s issues with WWE’s authority figures are also set to continue on this show, as he is demanding an apology from Shane McMahon tonight due to how he has been treated lately.
There are currently no matches confirmed for the show, but Asuka could be set to make her return and WWE will likely build towards WWE Fastlane, with no matches from the red side of WWE currently being set for the PPV.
WWE
Melina Discusses If She Would Return To WWE
Melina recently appeared at WWE’s Raw Legends Night, and she spoke with WrestleTalk about if she would return to the ring in the future.
Melina is a name that fans often want to see return to the ring, and she spoke about the idea of possibly appearing in a WWE Royal Rumble.
“Of course, of course. The Rumble? Of course. You have no idea. Back when there wasn’t a female Royal Rumble, and I just put out a video last week I believe that it was my third championship win, and it was at the Rumble. That moment in time, because it’s a big deal to be a part of the Rumble, and regardless of if it was the actual Rumble (match), that pay-per-view itself, that show itself, is just incredible and it’s an honor to be a part of it. So for me to be able to have a championship match on that specific show, to me, is just as good, because who knew if the women were ever going to get a Rumble? And now to see it, it’s like, of course. Of course you wanna be a part of it. But at the same time, I would love to go back, I would love to.
“At (Legends Night), people talk, and you don’t know if they’re giving you lip service, you don’t know if they’re really considering stuff, you never know. But you go out there and you go, ‘Hey, if I interact with this person, and that’s what they had me do, are they considering me coming back as a manager? Are they considering me coming back as this?’. And even if it doesn’t (happen), I’m grateful to even just do little bits and pieces. You could always wish for more, but my track record, everything I’ve accomplished, even if people don’t ever acknowledge everything I’ve done, it’s still an honor for me. It’ll always be an honor for me.”
AEW
Paul Wight Discusses The Difference Between The AEW & WWE Locker Rooms
Paul Wight spoke with the media after AEW Revolution where he compared the locker room of both WWE and AEW.
Wight is one of AEW’s newest signings, but he has been able to see what the locker room is like for his new company, and he has been impressed by what he’s seen so far. Wight believes that the atmosphere is totally different between WWE and AEW, with his new company being a lot more supportive.
“The atmosphere is completely different. I think anytime you start over new somewhere, it’s automatically going to be refreshing, but even more so here. The support – the one thing that is different here that I really enjoy, is the support. And the fight that the talent has over here for respect, recognition, and the drive. That’s the heart of professional wrestling and when you’re doing entertainment. You want a locker room that – it’s not guys stepping on each other’s toes, cutting each other’s throat to get a position. You want a team where everybody is trying to get over and everybody’s trying to put the best possible product for the fans. And that kind of environment I thrive on and I love this environment. I haven’t seen a locker room this kind of positive energy in a long, long, long time.” (H/T to SportsKeeda.com for the transcription)
Change Made To Women’s Tag Team Match, Ethan Page To Make AEW Dynamite Debut
WWE Championship Rematch Announced For Tonight’s Raw
TNT Title Defense, Six-Woman Tag & More Set For This Week’s AEW Dynamite
Darby Allin Discusses Producing The AEW Revolution Street Fight
WWE Raw Preview (3/8): The Hurt Business Championship Celebration, WWE Fastlane Build
AEW Revolution Results (3/7): Barbed Wire “Exploding” Death Match, Three Big Debuts, Sting In A Street Fight!
WWE Raw Results: Bobby Lashley vs Braun Strowman, The Miz’s Reign Begins
WWE Raw Results (3/1): WWE Championship On The Line, Drew McIntyre Battles Sheamus, More!
Carlito Discusses When He Became Frustrated During His Original WWE Run
AEW Dynamite Results (2/24): Sting & Darby Return, “Face of The Revolution” Qualifier, Jericho & MJF Make It Personal
AEW Revolution ‘The Buy-In’ Kickoff Show: Riho, Thunder Rosa, Dr. Baker & More In Action
WWE’s The Bump: Beth Phoenix, Jax, Baszler, Heaven Fitch & More Celebrate Women’s HIstory Month
AEW Women’s World Title Eliminator Results: Riho vs Thunder Rosa, Japan Finals
WATCH: AEW 2.Show Video Game Reveal Hosted By Kenny Omega & Brandon Cutler
2/23 AEW DARK: Eddie Kingston vs JD Drake, Brian Cage vs John Skyler, Dark Order & More
Trending
-
AEW23 hours ago
AEW Revolution Results (3/7): Barbed Wire “Exploding” Death Match, Three Big Debuts, Sting In A Street Fight!
-
WWE1 day ago
Eric Bischoff Predicts AEW Star To Be The Next John Cena
-
AEW16 hours ago
Paul Wight Reveals Vince McMahon Called Him After Signing With AEW
-
AEW17 hours ago
BREAKING: Christian Cage Has Signed With All Elite Wrestling
-
WWE1 day ago
Apollo Crews Discusses His Recent Gimmick Change
-
WWE1 day ago
Bad Bunny Has Reportedly Impressed People In WWE
-
AEW2 days ago
15 Teams Announced For AEW Revolution Casino Tag Team Royale
-
AEW18 hours ago
‘All Ego’ Ethan Page Makes AEW Debut In Face Of The Revolution Ladder Match