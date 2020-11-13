WWE Chronicle About Lana Airs On 11/21 On The WWE Network

It has been confirmed by WWE that a brand new WWE Chronicle will be placed onto the WWE Network later this month based around Lana.

The episode will be airing on November 21st, the day before WWE Survivor Series, and will see the Chronicle date back to September. This period of time has been an interesting one for Lana, having the highs of a Women’s Championship match and qualifying for the Survivor Series team. However, it also has the lows of her eight consecutive bumps through the announce table from Nia Jax.

