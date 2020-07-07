WWE Clarifies The Rules For ‘Eye For An Eye’ Match At Extreme Rules

WWE.com has provided clarification on the bizarre match stipulation for Rey Mysterio and Seth Rollins’ highly anticipated collision at The Horror Show at Extreme Rules on Sunday, July 19.

Mysterio earned the right to pick the stipulation when he and Kevin Owens defeated Rollins and Buddy Murphy in a tag team match on Monday Night Raw. The lucha libre legend has opted for revenge, claiming that he will take the eye of the “Monday Night Messiah” in retribution for recent attacks on him and his family.

Since that statement was perceived as being a bit vague at the time, let us be clear – it’s an actual wrestling match where the only way to win is to literally remove your opponent’s eyeball.

Here’s the official preview from WWE.com: