WWE Clash Of Champions Kick-Off Match Officially Confirmed

With a stacked card now set for WWE Clash Of Champions, the Kick-Off match has been confirmed for the upcoming PPV.

Every title will be on the line during Sunday’s PPV, and one of those title matches will be taking place on the Kick-Off show.

That match will be the WWE Raw Women’s Championship match as Asuka defends her title against Zelina Vega.

The full card for the show is as follows:

– Drew McIntyre (c) vs Randy Orton (Ambulance Match for the WWE Championship)

– Roman Reigns (c) vs Jey Uso (WWE Universal Championship Match)

– Bayley (c) vs Nikki Cross (WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Match)

– The Street Profits (c) vs Andrade & Angel Garza (WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Match)

– Sami Zayn (c) vs Jeff Hardy (c) vs AJ Styles (Ladder Match for the Intercontinental Championship)

– Bobby Lashley (c) vs Apollo Crews (United States Championship Match)

– Asuka vs Zelina Vega (WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match)

– Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler (c) vs The Riott Squad (WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match)

– Cesaro & Shinsuke Nakamura (c) vs Lucha House Party (WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match)