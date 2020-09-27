Welcome to ProWrestling.com’s exclusive live coverage of WWE Clash of Champions. The main card begins promptly at 7:00 PM ET on pay-per-view and the WWE Network, with a one-hour kickoff show available on all digital platforms.

Written results provided by PW staff writer Matthew Wilkinson (@MC_Wilkinson1).

>> MAJOR CHANGES MADE TO CLASH OF CHAMPIONS MATCH CARD

WWE CLASH OF CHAMPIONS RESULTS

SEPTEMBER 27, 2020

WWE CLASH OF CHAMPIONS KICK-OFF SHOW

WWE SMACKDOWN TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

CESARO & SHINSUKE NAKAMURA vs LUCHA HOUSE PARTY

Cesaro wastes no time in using his power to dominate Lince Dorado, dropping him down to the mat early on. But Dorado quickly showcases his pace and talent with a dropkick. Kalisto then tags in and leaps onto Lince’s shoulders before dropping down with a frog splash onto the Swiss Superman.

Kalisto then hits a big boot to the face as Dorade tags in and nails a missile dropkick, but he allows Shinsuke Nakamura to tag in and he begins working a very aggressive style. Dorado gets nailed with a running knee while he is laid out on the apron.

They isolate Dorade in their corner and Nakamura then drops him with a massive kick to the face. Nakamura then just stomps away on Dorado in the corner with Cesaro then tagging in. However, Dorado nails a sunset bomb only for Cesaro to kick out and then hit a big boot to the face.

Nakamura returns but misses with a running knee attempt and Lince then hits a crossbody, but Cesaro tags in and then drops Kalisto from the apron to stop any possible tag. He brings Shinsuke back in who hits a knee to the gut of Dorado.

The champions then hit a great double team but Dorado manages to kick out in time. Cesaro hits an uppercut in the corner and tries to keep the attack going but Dorado avoids it and finally tags in. Kalisto picks up the pace with a crossbody and then a big DDT, which forces Nakamura to break up the pinfall.

Nakamura ends up being taken out with a backstabber though while Kalisto launches himself out of the ring to Cesaro, trying to hit a tornado DDT. However, Cesaro powers against it, only for Dorado to hit a suicide dive, pushing Cesaro so Kalisto can hit the move.

Kalisto then hits a moonsault from the bottom rope, Dorado does it from the middle and Kalisto then does it from the top rope but Cesaro kicks out! He grabs the leg of Kalisto and doesn’t let him tag as Shinsuke takes Dorado and suplexes him onto the top of the barricade.

Back in the ring, Kaliso hits a couple of strikes and aims for Salido Del Sol, however, Cesaro makes a blind tag. He ends up catching Kalisto with an uppercut and then begins the swing as Nakamura nails Kalisto with the Kinshasa in mid-air to retain.

Winners (and still champions): Cesaro & Shinsuke Nakamura

