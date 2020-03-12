WWE Confirms Davey Boy Smith For The 2020 Hall Of Fame Class

WWE has confirmed the latest name for the WWE Hall Of Fame 2020 class, with Davey Boy Smith, set to finally be inducted this year.

The announcement was officially made during Corey Graves’ After The Bell podcast where he announced Smith as a Hall Of Famer.

Davey Boy Smith, who is also known as The British Bulldog is a former WWE Intercontinental, WWE European, WWE Hardcore, and WWE Tag Team Champion.

He, unfortunately, passed away in 2002, at the young age of 39. However, the fan support for him being inducted into the Hall Of Fame has been huge for years now, with petitions being signed and the Hart Family pushing hard for it to happen.

I’ve had to be quiet for over a month… It’s been confirmed and official… Now I can shout it to the world!!!! MY DAD IS BEING INDUCTED INTO THE @WWE HALL OF FAME! I LOVE YOU DAVEY!!! pic.twitter.com/cQRXNPnhEj — Georgia Smith (@georgiasmith87) March 12, 2020

The current 2020 WWE Hall Of Fame class can be seen below (Jushin Thunder Liger is also rumored, but not confirmed):

Batista

nWo

Davey Boy Smith

JBL

The Bella Twins

Of course, with the current situation regarding the Coronavirus, it is unknown how things will be affected, but the WWE Hall Of Fame is currently scheduled to go ahead.