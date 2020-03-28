WWE Confirms Major Names For Final Raw Before WrestleMania 36

WWE has announced that Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, WWE Champion Brock Lesnar, the “Rated-R Superstar” Edge, and The Undertaker will all be appearing on this week’s go-home edition of Monday Night Raw.

WWE has been limited in recent weeks in the amount of names that can be featured on each show, and sharing the ring at the same time. This has resulted in a lot of one-sided promo segments heading into the top matches at WrestleMania 36.

The show was taped this past Tuesday at the WWE Performance Center.