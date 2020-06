WWE has confirmed that tonight’s NXT Takeover: In Your House will have a Watch Along video available on YouTube that will be hosted by Renee Young.

The Watch Along videos have proven to be popular with WWE fans as they watch the show alongside their favorite WWE Superstars who tell stories as the show goes on.

Tonight’s episode will be hosted by Renee Young and so far Natalya, Ruby Riott and Bianca Belair have been confirmed as guests.