WWE Confirms Reports Of Recent COVID-19 Outbreak In Official Statement

WWE has issued an official statement confirming reports about a recent COVID-19 outbreak among the NXT Superstars and Performance Center trainees.

“As part of ongoing testing protocols, WWE completed its second round of weekly COVID-19 testing on Tuesday. Individuals that tested positive will quarantine for 14 days, receive medical care, and then will only be cleared when they are symptom-free and test negative. Additionally, extensive contact tracing has taken place and other individuals have been placed in 14-day quarantine, and will then only be cleared after they test negative.”

Florida-based journalist Jon Alba and Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com were the first sources to report that multiple classes at the Performance Center had been cancelled earlier in the week due to the outbreak. Alba also noted that NXT creative plans had to be changed as a result.