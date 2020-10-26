WWE Confirms The Return Of Brand vs Brand Match At This Year’s Survivor Series

In the official preview for tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw, WWE confirmed that there will be at least one inter-brand battle at this year’s Survivor Series pay-per-view.

WWE has promoted traditional Survivor Series elimination matches between the Raw and Smackdown brands for the past four years, with the NXT brand added in for the first time in 2019 after the show began airing on the USA Network.

While details are still scarce at this point, WWE has confirmed that three qualifying matches will take place on Monday Night Raw tonight with the winners earning a spot on Team Raw.

Whether Team Raw will battle exclusively Smackdown, or both Smackdown and NXT again this year, has not been revealed. We expect to learn more information later this evening.

The three qualifying matches taking place tonight are the “Phenomenal” AJ Styles vs. the “Charismatic Enigma” Jeff Hardy, Elias vs. “Limitless” Keith Lee, and Matt Riddle vs. Sheamus.