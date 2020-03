WWE has confirmed that John Cena, Paige and Jeff Hardy will all be on tonight’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown, despite the last-minute venue change that saw the show moved to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

The blue brand is not the only show effected by the growing concern of global pandemic COVID-19 (coronavirus). Monday Night Raw and NXT will also be emanating live from the P.C. next week, as arenas and entire sports leagues all around the country are temporarily closed down.