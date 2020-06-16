Unfortunately, it has been confirmed that a WWE developmental talent as been tested positive for COVID-19, having last appeared at the PC on June 9.

The news was first broken by Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet, and WWE will now be testing all talent, production crew, and employees who were on-site today, although no individuals have reported any symptoms at this point.

WWE issued the following statement:

“A developmental talent, who was last on site at WWE’s training facility on Tuesday, June 9, has tested positive for COVID-19. Since that time, no other individuals that attended the facility have reported symptoms. However, out of an abundance of caution and to ensure the health and safety of the company’s performers and staff, all talent, production crew and employees on site at the training and production facilities will be tested for COVID-19 immediately. Following the test results, WWE plans to proceed with its normal television production schedule.”

WWE had originally planned a taping today, but according to The Wrestling Observer that has been canceled in order for everyone to be tested for the virus, as WWE awaits the results to ensure everything is safe. However, from that point, a normal schedule is expected.

WWE has been using developmental talent and NXT Superstars as fans in recent weeks, but Satin did state the individual who tested positive isn’t somebody on the current NXT roster.

This is the second positive case that WWE has had since the outbreak began, with the first case coming back in April where the talent was pulled from events and since returned to normal work.