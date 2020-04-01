WWE Dream Match Mania Line Up Revealed

WWE announced the match lineups for this week’s WWE Dream Match Mania. DMM will feature fantasy matchups in WWE 2k20, with WWE Superstars on commentary. WWE Dream Match Mania will air on Thursday, April 2nd at 1pm ET.

Here is the full match lineup, as well as who will be on commentary:

–Roman Reigns vs. The Rock (feat. commentary by The Usos)

–Sasha Banks vs. Trish Stratus (feat. commentary by Sasha Banks & Bayley)

–John Cena vs. Hulk Hogan (feat. commentary by Drake Maverick & R-Truth)

–Seth Rollins vs. Ric Flair (feat. commentary by Johnny Gargano & Adam Cole)

–Charlotte Flair vs. Beth Phoenix (feat. commentary by Charlotte Flair & Beth Phoenix)

–Big E vs. Goldberg (feat. commentary by Kofi Kingston & Big E)