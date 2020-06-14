WWE Edited Parts Of The Jeff Hardy-Sheamus Segment For The West Coast

WWE had Jeff Hardy and Sheamus make their WWE Backlash match official on the blue brand this week, but certain moments got edited out for the West Coast.

The storyline between them has certainly been a controversial one so far, as WWE has played upon Jeff Hardy’s legitimate issues with substance abuse as part of it.

This week saw Sheamus demand Jeff Hardy took a urine test to prove that he was clean and sober or he wouldn’t accept the match for tonight’s WWE Backlash. This all ended up with Jeff Hardy throwing a urine sample into Sheamus’ face, however, fans in the West Coast missed out on that as WWE actually censored this.