WWE Edits Roman Reigns Out Of WrestleMania Replay

WWE made the decision to edit out Roman Reigns of a WWE WrestleMania 31 replay that was shown during WWE Raw this week.

Throughout the episode, WWE counted down the top 10 WWE Money In The Bank moments throughout history with the #1 moment being Seth Rollins’ epic cash-in during the main event match between Roman and Brock Lesnar.

The replay showed Seth hitting the ring and cashing in, but WWE didn’t show or mention Roman during any of the segment.

They literally edit out #SethRollins pinning #RomanReigns at Wrestlemania 31 for the WWE Championship wtf?! #RAW pic.twitter.com/5IGPJ1xPRo — Punk Justice (@punkjustice777) May 5, 2020

The Big Dog hasn’t been shown or spoke about on WWE television since WrestleMania 36, with Roman currently spending time away from the company due to the Coronavirus pandemic and the fact he is immunocompromised due to his battles with Leukemia.

He was also left out of a video package of WWE Superstars granting Make-A-Wish wishes recently as well, even though Roman is one of the top names who do this.