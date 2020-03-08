We are just 28 days away from the greatest spectacle in all of sports entertainment, but before we can fully turn our focus and attention on WrestleMania 36, the road takes one final turn through the hellish Elimination Chamber.

Let’s get the important details out of the way first. As always, the pay-per-view will air live on the WWE Network with the main card beginning at 7PM ET. There will also be a one hour kickoff show leading into the show, airing on the WWE Network, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Currently there are only 7 matches announced for Elimination Chamber, but that’s fairly standard. The Chamber matches each take upwards of a full hour including entrances – in fact, there has never been more than 7 matches on the main card of an Elimination Chamber PPV in the decade that they’ve been doing these things.

Here’s what we got so far:

> Elimination Chamber Match – Winner Faces Becky Lynch for the WWE Raw Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 36: Natalya vs. Liv Morgan vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Asuka vs. Ruby Riott vs. Sarah Logan > Elimination Chamber Match for the WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championships: The Miz & John Morrison (c) vs. The New Day vs. Heavy Machinery vs. Lucha House Party vs. The Usos vs. Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode > 3-on-1 Handicap Match for the WWE Intercontinental Championship: Braun Strowman (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura, Cesaro & Sami Zayn > No DQ Match: Aleister Black vs. AJ Styles > WWE U.S. Championship Match: Andrade (c) vs. Humberto Carrillo > WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Match: The Street Profits (c) vs. Seth Rollins & Buddy Murphy > Daniel Bryan vs. Drew Gulak

This year’s PPV takes place at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, which is generally a hot crowd for WWE. Both Raw and Smackdown ran there in 2019 as well as the annual Extreme Rules PPV. It has also played host to 3 different Royal Rumbles, the 2013 Money in the Bank, 2006 Survivor Series, and of course WrestleMania XV.

The likely main event will be the women’s Chamber match, as it is the most heavily promoted thing on the Raw side. The winner advances to WrestleMania 36 to face Becky Lynch for the title, and the heavy favorite to win based on storylines is Shayna Baszler. Like, to the point where the whole show, barring any last second surprises, almost feels like a foregone conclusion.

The rest of the card is a collection of random things going on with the Raw and Smackdown midcards. Seth Rollins isn’t exactly “midcard” in the way he’s pushed and placed, but we just this tag match on TV earlier in the week, so… Andrade vs. Humberto is another rematch.

Drew Gulak vs. Daniel Bryan is a very particular type of indie fan’s dream pairing. They should tear the house down if given time, but it’s sort of shocking that we’re 4 weeks from WrestleMania and WWE doesn’t appear to have a bigger place for him on this year’s card.

Technically, AJ Styles vs. Aleister Black is also a rematch from Raw this past week. They made Black face Anderson and Gallows in two separate singles matches before hand though, so a lot of people are looking forward to this one, if it’s given proper time and not plagued with over-booking. It’s a mini-feud to give Styles something to focus on and generate heat before going up against The Undertaker at ‘Mania, so I don’t expect Black to go over. We shall see. Will the Deadman appear? Probably not, but this close to the big day you certainly can’t rule it out.

Join us for live coverage of WWE Elimination Chamber tonight at 6PM ET.