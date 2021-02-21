Results
WWE Elimination Chamber Live Coverage Info & Updated Match Card
Welcome to ProWrestling.com’s live coverage page for the 2021 WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, streaming live on the WWE Network at 7:00 PM ET.
Join us tonight for our exclusive coverage of the show starting with the Elimination Chamber Kickoff Show at 6:00 PM ET.
Match Card:
WWE Elimination Chamber
February 21, 2021
Elimination Chamber for the WWE Title
Drew McIntyre (c) vs. AJ Styles vs. Jeff Hardy vs. Sheamus vs. Randy Orton vs. Kofi Kingston
Elimination Chamber Match
Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn vs. Cesaro vs. King Corbin vs. Jey Uso vs. Daniel Bryan
Universal Title Match
Roman Reigns (c) vs. Elimination Chamber Winner
WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Match
Nia Jax (c) & Shayna Baszler (c) vs. Bianca Belair & Sasha Banks
United States Title Match
Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Riddle vs. Keith Lee
Indie
Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 5 Results: Jon Moxley vs Davey Boy Smith Jr, Jeff Cobb vs Tom Lawlor
GCW Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 5 Results
February 20, 2021
Bloodsport 4 and 5 are available now on-demand at FITE TV.
— Calder McColl def. Bad Dude Tito via submission with a rear naked choke. Fast-paced opening match with McColl getting back-to-back Bloodsport wins.
— Calvin Tankman def. Nolan Edward via TKO. Tankman compelled him with a barrage of shots before Edward figured out how to stay ahead of him, resulting in some good back and forth action, albeit briefly. Tankman broke a chokehold with a powerbomb and rained down punches until the ref called it.
— Kal Jack def. Superbeast via submission.
— Royce Isaacs def. Alex Coughlin via submission with a Dragon Sleeper.
— Rocky Romero def. Simon Grimm via submission. A lot of time shaking off each other’s offense before trading reversals and trying to keep the other from connecting with something lethal. Romero finally catches him in an octopus stretch and transitions into the cross armbreaker to win.
— Chris Dickinson def. JR Kratos via submission. These two wanted to beat the s–t out of each other by the end of this one. Dickinson put Kratos away with a rear naked choke.
— Jeff Cobb def. Tom Lawlor via submission. Cobb ate a lot of damage here soaking up punches and all kinds of offense, picking his spots until finally there was an opening to put him away.
— Jon Moxley def. Davey Boy Smith Jr. via KO. They traded early on but Mox took more of a beating from forearms and mounted punches and was busted open. Mox hit him with bloody headbutts, followed by knees and elbows. Smith hit two German suplexes and a Saito suplex before licking Mox’s bloody forehead. They end up trading strikes and forearms in the center until Mox hits a knee strike and the Paradigm Shift to knock him out.
Results
WWE Smackdown Results: Six-Man Tag Headlines Final Stop Before Elimination Chamber
Welcome to ProWrestling.com’s live coverage of WWE Friday Night Smackdown on FOX. Edge will kick off the show tonight at 8/7c to his potential WrestleMania opponents just 48 hours before both world champions defend their titles at WWE Elimination Chamber. If you’re on Twitter come hang out with us @prowrestlingcom and give our new account a follow.
WWE Smackdown Results
February 19, 2021
Edge made his way to the ring and got right down to business. He admitted that as the “Ultimate Opportunist”, he thinks Roman Reigns is doing the smart thing by not competing in the Elimination Chamber, whereas Drew McIntyre could easily lose the WWE Championship against five other guys.
Roman Reigns’ music cut him off and the Universal Champion very, very slowly walked out with his entourage. He told Edge there weren’t two decisions. There’s every other match, and then there’s THE real main event at WrestleMania and he demands to be acknowledged as such.
Edge denied that because he saw Roman crack under the pressure last week, before Edge even began getting in his head. In that moment he realized that Roman needs him to be the main event of WrestleMania, because whoever he picks after Elimination Chamber, no matter who it is, that’s the main event.
Sami Zayn interrupted everyone with his documentary crew. He told Edge that he might be the ultimate opportunist, but WWE management didn’t want him in the WrestleMania main event, and yet he’s plowed his way into the Elimination Chamber anyways, and that should scare everyone. He went on, and on, and on until Jey Uso got sick of it and superkicked his head off.
Reigns very slowly, very calmly handed his belt and microphone to Paul Heyman. He put his hands behind his back and walked over to Edge, whispering something into his ear for about 20 seconds. We couldn’t make out what was said, but the tone between them afterwards was deathly silent.
Apollo Crews vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
This was set up after Apollo interfered in Nakamura’s U.S. title shot against Big E last week, costing him the match. Big E was ringside throughout on his white couch doing commentary, and was adamantly against giving Apollo another title shot.
Apollo went after Nakamura right away and backed him into the corner, before slapping on a headlock and delivery body shots and knees to the gut. Nakamura came back with strikes and kicks, climbing to the top turnbuckle, but he got caught on the way up and thrown out to the floor. Apollo brought him back inside but stopped to talk trash to Big E, and the two nearly came to blows.
After the commercial break Apollo continued to control the offense until Nakamura eventually caught him in a cross armbreaker for the submission win out of nowhere. The whole time Big E was getting more and more frustrated that Cole and Graves kept asking questions about Apollo and just wanted to be done with the guy he’s beaten three times in six weeks.
Winner: Shinsuke Nakamura
Apollo continued to assault Nakamura after the match. Big E finally stepped in when he threatened to use the ring steps and literally screamed at Apollo that he was done and to go to the back. Incredible sense of authority like I’ve never seen from him before. Apollo backed down but when E turned around to help out Nakamura, he got blindsided with the steps.
CONTINUED ON THE NEXT PAGE.
AEW
AEW Dynamite Results (2/17): Omega Goes To Preschool, Young Bucks Defend Tag Titles, Riho vs Deeb
Editor’s Note: My apologies for the delay in live coverage this week. Doug Enriquez is unfortunately one of the many enduring without power currently, and my own internet provider was knocked out until late this evening. We appreciate your patience and will be back with our usual detailed AEW coverage next Wednesday night.
AEW Dynamite Results
February 17, 2021
Jacksonville, FL
— Hangman Page & Matt Hardy def. TH2 (Angelico & Jack Evans). Solid tag team opener with Hangman and Hardy struggling to get on the same page. At one point Hangman had the match won, lined up for the Buckshot Lariat, but Hardy tagged himself in. In the end, Hangman took out both opponents with the Buckshot and Hardy won with a Twist of Fate.
— Hardy celebrated after the match and talked about how much money he’s going to make now that he owns 30% of Hangman’s earnings. Hangman revealed that he made some changes to the contract last week, and had a copy brought out for them to take a look at. Hardy quickly realizes that his contract has been replaced with a deal for a singles match between the two at AEW Revolution, and that if Hardy loses, Hangman will receive 100% of his earnings for Q1 2021. TH2 and Private Party attacked Hangman until the entire Dark Order came out to make the save.
— Backstage, a very serious Chris Jericho cut a promo with the Inner Circle behind him. He told Sammy Guevara in no uncertain terms that when you walk out on the Inner Circle you walk on on Chris Jericho, and he never wants to hear his name spoken around him again. “You’re dead to me!”
— Riho def. Serena Deeb to advance to the quarterfinals of the AEW Women’s Championship Eliminator Tournament. This was a tremendous match. The best of the tourney so far. They started with some outstanding chain wrestling, working a wrist lock and hammerlock to perfection. Deeb had her knee in a brace and was in worse and worse shape as the match went on. The more damage she took the more aggressive she got in working over Riho’s own knee. Deeb is the NWA women’s world champion so you have to figure a win here sets up a rematch for the belt down the line.
— Orange Cassidy def. Luther. This was a quick match. Nice to see the men in the cooldown match for a change, after the women tore the house down.
— Taz came to the ring with Brian Cage and Hook. He noted that Ricky Starks couldn’t make it because of the weather and said it was a perfect time for Sting to confront them. After much antagonizing, Sting made his way to the ring and threw his baseball bat to the side after Taz claimed he was nothing without it. He went right after Cage with right hands, backing the big man into the corner, but Cage came back and stuck him with a NASTY powerbomb. There was no beatdown afterwards. They really wanted us to know Sting could take real bumps, and let it hang in the air.
— Kenny Omega read the Young Bucks’ new book to a bunch of preschoolers, bragging about how he single-handedly drove up New Japan’s business while he was there. The kids wanted to play with Omega and Don Callis but they left instead and told the kids to hang out with Nakazawa. They all started chanting “WE HATE NAKAZAWA!” before one of them ran up and kicked him in the shin. All the kids beat up Nakazawa and threw toys at him.
— The Young Bucks (c) def. Santana & Ortiz to retain the AEW World Tag Team Championships. Awesome title defense. Santana & Ortiz came very close a number of times, hitting the Street Sweeper near the end for a 2.99 count. They powerbombed Matt over the barricade into the other wrestlers and family members (including the Bucks’ parents), but Nick cradled Ortiz out of nowhere for the 1-2-3.
— The Inner Circle came out and beat down the Young Bucks after the match. Kenny Omega was shown backstage watching on the monitor and wanted to help, but Callis held him back and whispered something to the Good Brothers, who took off. Brandon Cutler ran out and took a beating. Finally Anderson and Gallows arrived to chase them off.
— Cody and Brandi Rhodes came out to reveal their baby is a girl!
— FTR def. Matt & Mike Sydal. After the match, FTR grabbed the ringside doctor’s medical bag and used the scissors to try and cut Sydal’s hair. The lights went out and all three members of Jurassic Express returned to attack them.
— Jon Moxley cut a great promo claiming he’s the only one left who cares about Eddie Kingston despite all their issues, and would beat that lesson into him as many times as he needed. He also called out KENTA saying he was going to NJPW STRONG to break his neck.
— Six-Man Tag Team Match: Jon Moxley & Lance Archer & Rey Fenix def. Eddie Kingston & The Butcher & The Blade. Crazy main event. Fenix was given plenty of time to shine and did some absolutely crazy stuff, but the driving thread of the match was Moxley/Kingston. In the end, Archer took everyone out on the floor leaving the two alone in the ring beating the hell out of each other. Kingston got him with the spinning back fist, but Mox completely shook it off, hit the Paradigm Shift and won.
— The Good Brothers ran out and attacked Jon Moxley. They held him back while Kenny Omega read the clause in Moxley’s big money contract that entitles him to a rematch for the title. He claimed that when he beat Mox at his own game people came up with excuses, so then he beat him in a wrestling match and they still deny him. If Moxley wants his rematch he can have it at AEW Revolution… in a Barbed Wire Exploding Death Match! Omega drilled him with the V-Trigger to close the show.
