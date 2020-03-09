WWE Elimination Chamber Results: Street Profits Defend Raw Tag Team Titles

The following report comes from our complete WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view live coverage courtesy of our own Doug Enriquez.

RAW TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP

THE STREET PROFITS (c) vs. SETH ROLLINS & BUDDY MURPHY

Montez Ford pretty much being the star of this match, taking out everyone, including jumping over the top of the ropes taking out Rollins and Murphy. The AOP quickly get involved and slam Ford into the barricade. The Viking Raiders come out and they chase off the AOP.

Back in the Ring, Rollins nails Ford with a Falcon Arrow then tags in Murphy. Murphy drives his elbow right into the back of the neck of Ford, then locks in a rear chin lock to Montez Ford. Ford tries to battle out with some elbows, but once again, Murphy drives Ford into the corner. He tries to get to Angelo Dawkins, but Murphy blocks him and then hits Ford with a Meteora.

Rollins is tagged in once again and Murphy charges at Ford, but Ford sends him to the outside. Ford tags in Dawkins, who takes out Rollins and Murphy. Montez Ford comes back in who hits a neck breaker on Rollins and goes for the cover, but Rollins kicks out. Dawkins back in and Rollins pushes Dawkins into the corner before tagging in Murphy. Murphy nails a knee to the face of Dawkins and then both Rollins and Murphy hit super kicks to the face of Ford.

Kevin Owens is shown making his way through the crowd with popcorn and jumps the barricade. Rollins notices him and gets in his face. Owens throws popcorn at him and the distraction allows Dawkins to level Rollins and send him into the barricade. Montez Ford in the ring is able to nail Murphy with the frog splash to pick up the victory and retain the championship.

Winners AND STILL Raw Tag Team Champions: The Street Profits