Women’s Tag Team Title Match Announced For WWE Elimination Chamber, Updated Lineup
The Women’s Tag Team Championships will be on the line this Sunday night at WWE Elimination Chamber.
The reigning champions, Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler, will put their titles on the line against Smackdown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks and the 2021 Women’s Royal Rumble winner Bianca Belair.
Belair and Banks teamed up tonight on Friday Night Smackdown and scored a six-person tag team victory over the tag champions and Bayley. It was actually Reginald who got the win, pinning Nia Jax after a set of dropkicks took her off her feet.
The champions are currently fighting battles on three different fronts right now. They actually owe a title match to Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez for winning the 2021 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament, and have been mixed up in drama with Charlotte Flair, Asuka, Lana and Dana Brooke on the Raw brand.
THIS SUNDAY at #WWEChamber!!@NiaJaxWWE @QoSBaszler @SashaBanksWWE @BiancaBelairWWE pic.twitter.com/Wh6QcsohAR
— WWE (@WWE) February 20, 2021
WWE Elimination Chamber
February 21, 2021
Elimination Chamber for the WWE Title
Drew McIntyre (c) vs. AJ Styles vs. Jeff Hardy vs. Sheamus vs. Randy Orton vs. Kofi Kingston
Elimination Chamber Match
Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn vs. Cesaro vs. King Corbin vs. Jey Uso vs. Daniel Bryan
Universal Title Match
Roman Reigns (c) vs. Elimination Chamber Winner
WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Match
Nia Jax (c) & Shayna Baszler (c) vs. Bianca Belair & Sasha Banks
United States Title Match
Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Riddle vs. Keith Lee
Results
WWE Smackdown Results: Six-Man Tag Headlines Final Stop Before Elimination Chamber
Welcome to ProWrestling.com’s live coverage of WWE Friday Night Smackdown on FOX. Edge will kick off the show tonight at 8/7c to his potential WrestleMania opponents just 48 hours before both world champions defend their titles at WWE Elimination Chamber. If you’re on Twitter come hang out with us @prowrestlingcom and give our new account a follow.
WWE Smackdown Results
February 19, 2021
Edge made his way to the ring and got right down to business. He admitted that as the “Ultimate Opportunist”, he thinks Roman Reigns is doing the smart thing by not competing in the Elimination Chamber, whereas Drew McIntyre could easily lose the WWE Championship against five other guys.
Roman Reigns’ music cut him off and the Universal Champion very, very slowly walked out with his entourage. He told Edge there weren’t two decisions. There’s every other match, and then there’s THE real main event at WrestleMania and he demands to be acknowledged as such.
Edge denied that because he saw Roman crack under the pressure last week, before Edge even began getting in his head. In that moment he realized that Roman needs him to be the main event of WrestleMania, because whoever he picks after Elimination Chamber, no matter who it is, that’s the main event.
Sami Zayn interrupted everyone with his documentary crew. He told Edge that he might be the ultimate opportunist, but WWE management didn’t want him in the WrestleMania main event, and yet he’s plowed his way into the Elimination Chamber anyways, and that should scare everyone. He went on, and on, and on until Jey Uso got sick of it and superkicked his head off.
Reigns very slowly, very calmly handed his belt and microphone to Paul Heyman. He put his hands behind his back and walked over to Edge, whispering something into his ear for about 20 seconds. We couldn’t make out what was said, but the tone between them afterwards was deathly silent.
Apollo Crews vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
This was set up after Apollo interfered in Nakamura’s U.S. title shot against Big E last week, costing him the match. Big E was ringside throughout on his white couch doing commentary, and was adamantly against giving Apollo another title shot.
Apollo went after Nakamura right away and backed him into the corner, before slapping on a headlock and delivery body shots and knees to the gut. Nakamura came back with strikes and kicks, climbing to the top turnbuckle, but he got caught on the way up and thrown out to the floor. Apollo brought him back inside but stopped to talk trash to Big E, and the two nearly came to blows.
After the commercial break Apollo continued to control the offense until Nakamura eventually caught him in a cross armbreaker for the submission win out of nowhere. The whole time Big E was getting more and more frustrated that Cole and Graves kept asking questions about Apollo and just wanted to be done with the guy he’s beaten three times in six weeks.
Winner: Shinsuke Nakamura
Apollo continued to assault Nakamura after the match. Big E finally stepped in when he threatened to use the ring steps and literally screamed at Apollo that he was done and to go to the back. Incredible sense of authority like I’ve never seen from him before. Apollo backed down but when E turned around to help out Nakamura, he got blindsided with the steps.
CONTINUED ON THE NEXT PAGE.
Edge To Open Tonight’s SmackDown, Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax Set To Appear
WWE has announced a couple more items for the final SmackDown before Elimination Chamber.
Royal Rumble winner Edge will open the show, likely to address Universal Champion Roman Reigns and the SmackDown Elimination Chamber competitors.
#SmackDown will kick off tonight with @EdgeRatedR!
What will the 2021 #RoyalRumble Winner have to say just days before #WWEChamber?https://t.co/J0KwDnTWdT pic.twitter.com/kvC2sTu4qs
— WWE (@WWE) February 19, 2021
Additionally, Women’s Tag Team Champions Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax will be guests on Bayley’s “Ding Dong, Hello” talk show.
As of this writing, Jax and Baszler do not have a scheduled match for Sunday. However, they will defend their titles against Dusty Cup winners Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez on the March 3rd NXT.
THE WAIT IS OVER!#DingDongHello is BACK on #SmackDown tonight with @itsBayleyWWE and special guests @WWE Women's Tag Team Champions @QoSBaszler & @NiaJaxWWE!https://t.co/J0KwDnTWdT pic.twitter.com/WkWg6c7DwM
— WWE (@WWE) February 19, 2021
As noted, tonight’s show will be headlined by Daniel Bryan, Cesaro, and Kevin Owens vs. Jey Uso, King Corbin, and Sami Zayn in a six-man tag team match.
We’ll have news and results posted here at ProWrestling.com.
Bo Dallas Reportedly Living On A Farm With Liv Morgan, Starting A Real Estate Company
For those curious, WWE Superstar Bo Dallas is still under contract with the company and is cleared for in-ring competition, despite not having wrestling a match since a house show in November 2019.
Dave Meltzer reports in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Dallas is no longer even brought in for television tapings. There are Superstars that are not featured each week that still travel for television tapings in case they are needed to fill a roll, compete on WWE Main Event, etc.
Dallas is reportedly living on a farm with fellow WWE star Liv Morgan and the two are apparently preparing to start a real estate company, as he prepares to transition for life after the wrestling business.
Dallas, the son of “IRS” Mike Rotunda and grandson of Blackjack Mulligan, originally got his start in FCW and was a part of the original team when the WWE NXT brand was created. He was the third ever NXT Champion, holding the title for 280 days, and is also a former Raw Tag Team Champion.
