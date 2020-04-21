WWE Employee Tells Florida Officials They’re Being “Forced” To Work TV Tapings, WWE Responds

During Tuesday’s Board of County Commissioners meeting in Orange County, Florida, a public comment was read from an alleged WWE employee referred to only as “John”.

The comment, as first reported by Jon Alba for Spectrum News 13 in Orlando, read as follows:

“My employer World Wrestling Entertainment, aka WWE, is forcing me to work the TV tapings for its weekly shows despite stay-at-home orders for coronavirus. I am unable to speak out as I need this job, and I know I will be fired if I approach my higher-ups. Despite precautions, we cannot maintain social distancing and have to touch other people. I request the government to shut down these tapings and enforce the stay-at-home order so my colleagues and I may follow social distancing rules without fear or repercussion of losing our jobs.”

WWE has issued the following statement in response:

“These accusations aren’t true. Employees know they can confidentially go to Human Resources, not the public. Notwithstanding the appropriate protocol, no one would be fired if they were uncomfortable with their surroundings. We’ve made accommodations for individuals upon request.”