WWE Enforcing New Mandatory Mask Policy At TV Tapings, Violators To Be Fined

WWE has instituted a new policy for television tapings at the Performance Center, mandating that protective masks be worn by all performers and employees while they are not performing on camera.

PWInsider.com reports that those caught violating the policy will be fined $500 for a first time offense, and $1,000 for a repeat offense.

After a recent outbreak of COVID-19 infected an undisclosed number of talents, extras and backstage personnel, WWE began making those in the makeshift audience wear masks as well.